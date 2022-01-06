COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 502 Fresh New Cases, 8.63% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 502 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.63%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2572. While, a total of 1,43,193 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 554 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5820 samples were tested on January 5, 2022, out of which 220 samples belonged to males, while 282 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 353 belonged to symptomatic patients, 149 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,40,067. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 30 positive cases (13.63%), TrueNAT detected 26 (15.75%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 435 (8.40%) & 11 (4.43%) positive cases respectively.