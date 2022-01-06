COVID-19 Vaccination Push : Mizoram Aims To Inoculate Over 9,000 Teens In Lunglei District

NET Web Desk

In line with the large-scale vaccination drive, the Mizoram Government from today kicked-off the inoculation drive for teenagers between the age group of 15 to 18 years in Lunglei district. It was commenced at the Government High School Building, Chanmari with a short function followed by inoculation of beneficiaries.

The short function witnessed the presence of Lunglei Deputy Commissioner (DC) & Chairman, District Level Task Force (DLTF) Pu Kulothungan A, Lunglei District Immunization Officer Pi Lalrinthangi, other officials, Non-Government Organization (NGO) leaders, 15-18 beneficiaries and their parents/guardians. These beneficiaries have been administered with the jabs of indigenously-made COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Covaxin’.

According to DIPR report, estimates predicted by Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department asserts that “Lunglei District has 9532 target population in the 15-18 age group spread across the District. All out efforts are being made to achieve 100% vaccination, with the H&FW Department, School Education Department, Rural Development & the District administration working side by side to jointly devise a workable & practical strategy for the same. Micro-level planning has been done at every village and school level, with NGOs also roped in to identify and reach PWDs, drop outs and those not enrolled in schools.”

Meanwhile, during the launch of 15-18 vaccination drive for the District, Lunglei Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, DLTF Pu Kulothungan A applauded the concerned efforts & hard work put-in by Health Department staffs and Village Level Task Forces (VLTFs) across the District.

He further urged them to “continue working in earnest, amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases in the District.”