Manipur : Over 1500 Assistive Devices Worth Rs 64 Lakhs Will Be Distributed During ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ Distribution Camp On January 7

NET Web Desk

In an bid to lend support towards Senior Citizens & Physically Challenged masses, a ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ – distribution camp for providing aids and assistive devices to concerned citizens will be organized on December 7, 2022 at Langmeidong Public Play Ground in Kakching District of Manipur.

The distribution camp is an initiative forwarded under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) & Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. It will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and Department of Social Welfare, Manipur.

According to PIB report, a total of 1895 aids and assistive devices worth of Rs.64.05 Lacs will be distributed free of cost among the pre-identified 387 Senior Citizens beneficiaries under RVY & 144 Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme.

Meanwhile, the distribution of different kind of Aids & Assistive Devices such as – Wheelchair, Tricycle, C.P. Chair, Walking Stick, Smart Cane, Hearing Aid, Dentures, Knee Brace, Walker, Foot Care Unit etc. will be done at Block/Panchayat level by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural camp will be held on December 7, 2022 at 12.00 Noon. This programme will be attended by the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Sushri Pratima Bhoumik who will attend the event as its Chief Guest.

Meanwhile, Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam, Member of Legislative Assembly, Hiyanglam will attend the event as its ‘Guest of Honour’. Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration will also attend the event.