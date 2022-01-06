Manipur : Union Home Minister Inaugurated & Laid Foundation Stones For Developmental Projects Worth Rs 2,450 Crores 

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah today virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 29 developmental projects worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister asserted that “Manipur was made the gateway for freedom in our Freedom Struggle by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Manipur also had the opportunity to hoist the first flag of the INA. This year is the 75th year of the nation’s Independence and the whole country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Manipur will also complete 50 years of its formation. In a sense, 75 years of Independence and 50 years of Manipur are years of new resolve and new energy for all Manipuris.”

A total of 15 projects worth over Rs. 265 Crores have been inaugurated and 14 projects worth Rs. 2,194 crore have been inaugurated during the programme.

According to PIB report, Shah asserted that significance of organic food products will surely be increased during the coming times.

In this direction, organic outlets, cold rooms and packing units have been inaugurated at Sanjenthong under the special scheme of ‘Organic Mission for North Eastern Region’ under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Besides, under the Prime Minister Agriculture Irrigation Scheme, 75 tube wells were also started today at a cost of Rs.8 crore. Five projects in the animal husbandry sector have been started at a cost of Rs. 16 crore, four bridges and roads are to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 21 crore, four drinking water supply projects completed at a total cost of Rs. 36 crore, thereby helping about 31,000 people from tomorrow.

The report further mentioned that projects have also been undertaken for tourist destinations. An International Hostel building has also been dedicated in the Manipur University campus and today a Police Memorial has also been inaugurated.

Shah further announced about infrastructure development project for Sirui Mahotsav at a cost of Rs. 46 crore, development of ‘Hunar Hub’, foundation stone of ‘Olympian Park’ at Imphal, expanded facilities at the cricket stadium at Luwangsangbam.

Besides, the Union minister have also laid foundation stone of District Court Complexes at a cost of Rs 108 crore in Senapati, Noni and Kakching districts.

Accordingly, 5 reservoirs and two major projects at Thangapat at a cost of Rs. 22 crore along with several water bodies have also been inaugurated today. A plan has also been made for the development of 450 acres of Lamphelpat water body. The project for rejuvenation of 450 acres of Lamphelpat water body with funding of Rs. 650 crore from the New Development Bank and about Rs. 1,149 crore from the New Development Bank will start the second phase of the Integrated Sewerage System for Imphal city.

The Union Home Minister also announced that around 3,000 militants laid down their weapons and joined the mainstream of society and today these youth are engaging themselves into the development of the country.

He claimed that “during previous government there were three I’s, Instability, Insurgency and Inequality. We have changed the three I’s to Innovation, Infrastructure and Integration”.

“We have made Manipur blockade free, bandh free and have taken it on the path of development and will also ensure to make Manipur drug free if given a chance.” – he further announced.

Meanwhile, “in order to promote Manipuri culture, the Central Government are building a museum for the Queen Mother and all tribal leaders. A total of 31 Tribal Museums will be set up across the country, out of which, one will be constructed into the northeastern state of Manipur.” – added Shah.

He also congratulated the Chief Minister and the Manipur government for good COVID-19 management and said that oxygen plants have also been set-up in all 16 districts.

Its worthy to note that on January 4, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth Rs 4815 Crores in the state capital of Manipur, Imphal ahead of the upcoming 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls. These projects include – road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skill development, art and culture, among others.