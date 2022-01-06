Mizoram : Agriculture Minister Requests Centre To Develop Link Stretches For Oil-Palm Transportation

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Agriculture Ministers of Northeastern regions along with the Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Tomar and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Mizoram Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga today reported on the State’s agricultural projects through a video conferencing.

Lalrinsanga reported that the northeastern state of Mizoram have high expectations from the Central Government’s ‘New Mission for Oil Palm’ (NMEO-OP), and has requested the state for developing link roads to transport the oil palm nuts from the farm. He also requested the Union Agricultural Minister to provide a better quality oil palm saplings to the state.

The Mizoram Agriculture Minister also briefed about the success of Organic farming and stated that under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), atleast 22,104 farmers from 485 villages covering 21,000 hectares have earned a livelihood under the scheme. Mizoram has 747 Farmer Interest Groups (FIG) and 30 Farmer Producer Companies (FPC). The Minister also requested for a transport subsidy for the farmers.

He also stressed on Mizoram government’s aim to take up terrace farming, and has requested the Union Ministry to sanction the Farm Road and Link Road proposals at the earliest so that farmer’s can have ease in transportation of their produce.

During the video conferencing today, Lalrinsanga requested the Centre for sanctioning of 5 projects worth 183.2 crores under DoNER, 4 project proposals worth Rs 24.8 crores under North Eastern Council (NEC) and 1 project proposal worth Rs 29.161 crores under Ministry of Agriculture by the Agriculture Department, Government of Mizoram.