Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture To Motivate Youth For Joining Indian Army

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In line with the Assam Rifles’ initiative to lend support towards the local populace, the Lunglei Battalion of this paramilitary troop today conducted a lecture for youth with an aim to motivate candidates for joining the Indian Army via National Defence Academy (NDA) & Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Lunglei district. Various entry schemes and eligibility criteria were discussed during the lecture.

During an interaction with the students, the personnel observed that many of these candidates are keen to join Indian Army but as they lack knowledge about entering Defence services and sources to apply for entrance examination, many youth are now finding issues to utilize the opportunities which can be easily be grasped through right guidance.

Meanwhile, the local populace have expressed their gratitude for the efforts being undertaken by Assam Rifles in building the future of the youth.