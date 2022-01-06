No Lockdown Will Be Imposed In Meghalaya : Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In view of the detection of 5 Omicron cases, and the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Meghalaya Government has refuted all rumors associated with lockdown, and added that it will be a ‘last resort’ to tackle the deadly virus.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has also decided to extend the winter vacation for schools and colleges till January 24.

“People have already suffered a lot due to Covid-19 and previous lockdown. The question of imposing lockdown does not arise as of now. Lockdown will be the last resort to tackle the pandemic,” – asserted the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Stating that 15-18 years is a critical age group for the student community, Tynsong urged all the students and their parents to come forward and inoculate themselves.

“We have to take the decision at the micro level and we seek the cooperation of the parents, students and the community as a whole,” he added.

Its worthy to note that recently, a total of 5 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Meghalaya. Out of the 5 cases – three are from Shillong, including a tourist from Assam, while two at Saiden village in Ri-Bhoi district.