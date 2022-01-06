SC Upholds High Court Order On Reservation Norms For Admission Into Manipur University

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court of India (SCI) on Wednesday upheld a Manipur High Court order on setting-up reservation norms for admission into Manipur University.

As per the order, Manipur University is required to follow reservation norms of two per cent for SC candidates, 31 per cent for STs and 17 per cent for OBCs for admission purposes.

A top bench of justices, incorporating of – L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli asserted that the university was correct in calculating the extent of reservation of seats in taking admissions to different courses. It further stated, “the university has clarified in its affidavit that prior to commencement of the Reservation Act, the prevalent percentage of reservation for ST and SC candidates was 31 per cent and two per cent respectively. Nothing to the contrary has been brought forth by the appellant.”

The apex court endorsed the view of the high court that after the amendment to the Reservation Act, the university had to follow reservation norms of two per cent for SC candidates, 31 per cent for ST candidates and 17 per cent for OBC candidates.

“That being the position, we are in complete agreement with the findings returned in the impugned judgment that the university was right in reverting back to the position obtaining immediately before the commencement of the Reservation Act by reserving seats in respect of ST, SC and OBC candidates, pegged at 31 per cent, two per cent and 17 per cent respectively, which was in consonance with the Manipur State Reservation Policy,” the bench said.

The apex court forwarded its support to the case, while hearing an appeal filed by Kshetrimayum Maheshkumar Singh and others against an order of the Manipur High Court (HC) which held that the percentage of reservation for SC and ST candidates, as was applied to the university prior to the commencement of the Reservation Act, would be adopted for determination of percentage of reservation for the reserved categories in question.

Meanwhile, the high court directed that the percentage of reservation for students belonging to the SC, ST and the OBC categories in the university would be two per cent, 31 per cent and 17 per cent respectively for admission to various courses.