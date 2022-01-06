Sikkim Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Within Last 2 Months, Positivity Rate Crosses 10%

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Amid the ongoing surge in Covid 19 cases nationwide, Sikkim reported its highest single-day spike in last two months as it witnessed a total of 27 new cases within last 24 hours. With this, the positivity rate has crossed 10% which remained below 5% prior to last two months.

However, with the recent spike, positivity rate has reached 11.5 percent. The number of tests conducted within last 24 hours is 235. On Wednesday, Sikkim reported 13 cases which doubled today. Its pertinent to mention here that till date, no cases of new “Omicron Variant” has been reported across the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the tiny Himalayan state’s cumulative count of confirmed cases has reached to 32,570. As per the Daily Report of Covid-19 in Sikkim released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of Health Department, a total of 21 cases have been reported from east district, 1 from West district, while 5 has been witnessed in south district.

On the other hand, two more COVID-19 patients were fully-recovered, and were discharged from home isolation yesterday, thereby the number of recovered cases reaching to 31,729. The current recovery rate of Co-vid-19 in Sikkim stands at 98.5%. There are 86 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Likewise, Sikkim’s Covid-19 related death toll continues to hold at 409 with no new Covid deaths reported in the State in the past 24 hours. The last Covid death in Sikkim was reported on December 23, 2021. Till date, a total of 409 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.