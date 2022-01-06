Tripura BJP Unit Condemns Security Breach Of PM Modi, Stages ‘Mashal’ Procession

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 06, 2022 : A day after the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Punjab’s Ferozepur, Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged ‘Mashal’ procession in 10 organizational districts across the state on Thursday.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday afternoon visited Meher Kali Bari Temple in Agartala and prayed for the long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the evening, Deb participated in a ‘Mashal’ procession organized by the party’s organizational Sadar (Urban) district in Agartala. He was accompanied by the ministers Ramprasad Paul and Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Deepak Majumder, Pradesh BJYM president Nabadal Banik and others.

Speaking at the procession on Thursday evening, Deb said “The cowardly and conspiratorial conspiracy hatched by the Congress government against the life of Modiji in Punjab in the wake of the Prime Minister’s visit has been vicious and reprehensible. The people of Punjab and India will give the appropriate answer”.

“For the longevity and welfare of PM Modiji, the pioneer of building a new and prosperous India and dedicated to the welfare of the people, let us all pray to our respective deities. The attempts to harm the Prime Minister will never be successful. This downward spiral of politics is never desired”, he added.

Earlier in a press conference, Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on Thursday announced of staging series of events from today onwards condemning the heinous role of the Congress party and government in Punjab.

In a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala on Thursday afternoon, Chakraborty said “Pradesh BJP to stage ‘Dhikkar, Aakrosh and Mashal’ procession in all the ten organizational districts of the party at 6 PM on Thursday evening”.

“Thereafter, Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha karyakartas will arrange ‘Mahamritunjoy Yagna’ in all the ten organizational districts of the party praying for long-life of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he added.

Chakraborty said “For a week starting from today, BJP karyakartas will pay visit to all social activists including cultural and educational personalities of every mandal and express their views in social media platforms with hashtag words upon the security breach of the Prime Minister in Punjab on Wednesday”.

Tripura BJP chief spokesperson asserted “PM Modi was heading for Ferozepur in Punjab to inaugurate and launch several projects worth Rs 42,750 crore on Wednesday last. The PM was scheduled to visit the spot of programme through helicopter from Bhatinda airport, but due to fog, he had to go through road. There was security breach of the PM due to road blockade ahead of Ferozepur”.

He further added “This security breach of the Prime Minister in Punjab is highly condemned and marked as another black day in the history of India after the emergency period during the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.”