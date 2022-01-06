Tripura Government Spending Rs 101.16 Crores For Cultivators Engaged In Livestock Farming; Asserts ARD Minister

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 06, 2021 : Tripura government is spending Rs 101.165 crore throughout different projects under the Animal Resource Development department with an aim to boost up the economic livelihood of the farmers engaged with livestock farming.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday evening, ARD minister Bhagaban Das said “In total, 27 works worth Rs 101.165 crore are going on across the state and are on the verge of completion in the current financial year across Tripura”.

Apart from this, he said that three more proposals were sent for sanctioning for 2022-23 fiscal year worth Rs 13.9548 crore, he added.

Das said “In Tripura, 50% families are involved in Agriculture and these families are also involved with livestock farming. Hence, in order to provide them better benefits and uplift their economy, several measures were initiated recently”.

“Our Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his strong desire to boost up the farmers engaged with livestock farming which will create self-sufficient in meat, eggs and milk in the days ahead”, he also added.

Some of the ongoing works are : Rs 4.08 crore is being spent for 12 Mobile Veterinary Unit to extend clinical, managemental & other facilities at the farmers doorstep; Rs 443.74 lakh to be spent for modernization of state poultry farm with automated layer unit at Gandhigram, West Tripura district; Rs 6.055 crore for construction of 5 Veterinary Hospitals at Khowai, Udaipur, Belonia, Sabroom and Dharmanagar; Rs 11.026 crore for construction of 17 Veterinary Dispensaries; etc.

The three new proposals expecting sanction during 2022-23 fiscal years are: Rs 5.55 crore for construction of 4 new district veterinary medicine stores; Rs 2.41 crore for 2 veterinary hospital at Sonamura in Sepahijala district and Kanchanpur at North TriPura district; and Rs 5.98 crore for construction of 7 veterinary dispensaries at Kumarghat, Damcherra, Laljuri, Ganganagar, Chawmanu, Kakraban and Jamjuri.