Tripura Government Will Provide 15k Smartphones To College Students In FY 2021-22 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 06, 2022 : Tripura government had decided to provide smartphones to 15,000 students of final year in 40 higher education institutions of the state during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22.

This decision was undertaken in May 2021 through a cabinet meeting, while the same was forwarded as one of the significant commitments been mentioned in the ‘Vision Document’ before formation of BJP-led government in 2018.

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY), the scheme provides grant of Rs 5000/- each to the final year college students of the state for purchasing smartphones, with a view to empower them digitally and help them leverage the advantages of an interconnected world.

In financial year 2021-22, grant of Rs 5000 will be provided to 15,000 final year students of Tripura for the procurement of smart phone.

For FY 2021-22, applications are invited from the eligible candidates through “ bms.tripura.gov.in ” within December 06, 2021 to January 07, 2022.

During the financial year 2020-21, a total 8,893 of college students throughout the state have applied and 7,274 of final year students got the benefit under the scheme.

Earlier in May 2021, the council of ministers took decision of providing 15,000 final year students in 40 higher educational institutions and an amount estimated is Rs 7.50 crore to be spent purpose.

As per the commitment in the ‘Vision Document’, Mukhyamantri Yuva Yugayug Yojana was launched in the 2020-21 fiscal year and 7,274 students of final year were given smartphones spending an amount of Rs 3.67 crore, he added.