Arunachal Pradesh : Union Minister Calls-Upon Governor, Discusses About Developmental Projects Including – Hollongi Airport & State University

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B.D Mishra during his meeting with the Union Minister for Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Thursday, discussed about various developmental projects undertaken in the frontier state, particularly the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, the commencement of State University at Pasighat and the appointment of key academic and administrative appointment holders.

According to a press release issued by the PRO, the Governor who visited Hollongi Airport construction work during the month of November last, shared his observations with the Union Minister.

He emphasized that along with the primary construction of its runway, the complimentary structures and services like – Air Traffic Control Tower & security organization, etc. must come up simultaneously.

The Governor further asserted about the selection of personnel, including – lady police officials & personnel, training of Airport security personnel and installation and use of security equipment and their billeting must be put in place at the earliest. He said that the progress of runway, security, power and water supplies, etc. is being closely monitored by the State Government.

He further urged upon the Union Minister to expedite the commissioning of Hollongi Airport through his good offices.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also attended by the State Director General of Police (DGP) R.P. Upadhyaya, IPS, and State Secretary for Civil Aviation, Swapnil Naik, IPS.