Media Must Analyze Prevailing Scenario & Prepare Visionary Plan For Coming Generations : Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

Appreciating the significance of media in addressing the societal issues and generating awareness among masses, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday asserted that media plays an important role for transforming the northeastern state, and extended his immense gratitude towards their concerned efforts in maintaining development, peace & tranquility along the state.

Addressing the media fraternities at the 47th Foundation Day celebrations of Manipur Press Club on Thursday, the CM stated about the same.

Organized by the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU), the event was held at premises of Manipur Press Club in Majorkhul, Imphal.

He also appealed the community to analyze the prevailing scenario in Manipur and prepare a roadmap or a visionary plan for the coming generation, in order to ensure socio-economic and cultural security.

Meanwhile, the AMWJU President Wangkhemcha Shamjai mentioned how concerned community is continuing to report stories, despite facing grave challenges and life-threatening risks with an intent to disseminate genuine information among the masses.

He further assured that AMWJU being a responsible body, will undertake all measures to enhance the salary of media fraternities.

The programme was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and Editor’s Guild Manipur president Khogendra Khomdram as guests of honour.