Ministry Of Jal Shakti Announces ‘3rd National Awards 2020’; Check Out Ranks Of Northeastern Zones

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today announced “3rd National Water Awards-2020”, mentioning about some northeastern areas which have attained remarkable positions under the North-East Zone.

Goalpara in Assam and Siang in Arunachal Pradesh bagged the first and second prize respectively for the ‘Best District in North-East Zone’. Besides, Sialsir, Sirchip in Mizoram; Aminda Simsanggre, West Garo Hills in Meghalaya; and Chambagre, also in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya; won the first, second and third prizes respectively for ‘Best Village Panchayat in Northeast Zone’.

However, in the Best State category, Uttar Pradesh has been awarded first prize, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

According to PIB report, while speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat asserted that water is fundamental to life. India’s current water requirement is estimated to be around 1,100 billion cubic meters per year, projected to go up to 1,447 billion cubic meters by 2050. Water as a resource is crucial to India, which is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. While India has more than 18% of the world’s population, it has only 4% of world’s renewable water resources. It is in this backdrop that the National Water Awards (NWA) were instituted to recognize and encourage exemplary work and efforts made by States, Districts, individuals, organizations, etc across the country in attaining the government’s vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.

“National Water Awards have provided a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organizations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to adopt the best water resources management practices in India,” – asserted the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

The various award categories include – Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best Media (Print & Electronic), Best School, Best Institution/RWA/Religious organization for Campus usage, Best Industry, Best NGO, Best Water User Association, and Best Industry for CSR Activity. Some of these categories have sub- categories for different zones of the country.

Meanwhile, the award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize, the ministry added.

Its worthy to note that the first ‘National Water Award’ was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2018.