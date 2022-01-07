Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organized “Cleanliness Drive”, Initiative Stressing On Personal & Public Hygiene

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a “Cleanliness Drive” at all Company Operating Bases (COB) of New Vaikhawtlang, Kawlbem and Ngopa in Mizoram on Friday. Attended by around 13 locals, the initiative has been undertaken by a total of 35 troops of the paramilitary force.

“Gandhiji had a dream of ‘Clean India’ and had once said that ‘Cleanliness is important than Independence’.” – asserted a statement released by Assam Rifles.

The main objective of this “Cleanliness Drive” aims to generate awareness about personal and public hygiene. It stressed to imbibe a feeling of patriotism among the youth of this region, thereby letting them recognize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi’s “Clean India”.

Furthermore, the effort and compassion portrayed by Assam Rifles were immensely appreciated by the local populace.