Much-Awaited ‘Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme’ Phase-III Will Be Completed By December 2022; Asserts Meghalaya Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Minister in-charge Public Health Engineering (PHE) department Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar on Thursday asserted that much-awaited Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) phase-III will be completed by December 2022.

He added work associated with the project will not be affected due to the escalation of COVID-19 cases, and the detection of “Omicron Variant” across the northeastern state.

“As deputy chief minister had stated that the government does not want to impose any lockdown, so work will continue to ensure early completion of the project,” – stated Renikton.

Informing further on visiting the site, with an intent to review the work progress, Tongkhar stated that he would also look into the acute water shortage faced by residents of Ratacherra village for the past several months. Its worthy to note that Ratacherra – a hamlet established in 1951, is identified as one of the 12 ‘areas of difference’ between the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Assam. The village is home to atleast 287 households with over 2,228 populace.

The minister also expressed confidence that the Assam government will not create a issue, if Meghalaya Government attempts to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) along the concerned village.

“As I have stated that for the water supply, if they do from Assam we will not stop and if we do from our side also Assam will not stop – that is a good thing,” he said.

“If it (scheme) has been sanctioned (for Ratacherra), we will do the work and Assam will not stop us,” Tongkhar further stated.

“The department has already surveyed the source of the water and now it is under process. We hope that this will be approved so that it will ease the problem of shortage of water supply,” he said. According to him, JJM implementation will help in addressing the issues faced by the villagers.