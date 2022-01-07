Nagaland COVID-19 Scare : Tuensang Deputy Commissioner’s Office Sealed For 48 Hours, Staffs Advised To Remain Under Home Isolation

NET Web Desk

In order to take effective measures and prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, the Deputy Commissioner Office, Tuensang has been sealed for a period of 48 hours with immediate effect, as informed a notification issued by the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Tuensang, Nagaland on Friday.

Signed by the Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Tuensang, Kumar Ramnikant, IAS, the notification further states that during the sealing period, normal functioning of the office shall also be suspended.

Meanwhile, the officers/staffs have been directed to make necessary arrangements to work from home, and be available on calls for attending to urgent matters. “Further, all officers/staff are advised to remain under home isolation during the sealed period until the completion of necessary contact tracing.” – the notification further reads.