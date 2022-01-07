Narco Haul : Mizoram Excise Department Seize Huge Cache Of Contraband Substances; 1 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram on Thursday apprehended an individual and seized a huge cache of contraband substances from her possession.

The security forces have recovered at least 27.83 grams of Heroin No. 4 from the outskirts of Serchhip Town, Mizoram at around 9:30 PM of January 6, 2022.

Besides, the anti-narcotics force have also recovered another 247.100 grams of Heroin from the same person. Identified as Lalrotluangi, the 43-years-old lady and d/o Biaktluanga (L) is a resident of Serchhip Chhim Veng locality.

Furthermore, the apprehended individual have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and if convicted can be imprisoned upto 20 years with a fine of 2 lakhs.