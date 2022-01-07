New Passenger Train Between Tripura & Manipur Will Be Flagged-Off On January 8

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 07, 2022 : In yet another major feat achieved by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the northeastern state of Manipur will now be connected to Tripura through passenger train service. Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav will inaugurate the Agartala-Jiribam Janshatabdi Express on January 8 at 2 PM.

The Janshatabdi Express will cover the distance from Agartala to Jiribam in just six hours and will have commercial stops at five stations on the way. The train will have a total of 10 compartments including – 2 ACs, 6 non-ACs and 2 general class compartments.

Guneet Kaur, chief public relations officer of NFR on Thursday asserted that a proposal to launch Jiribam-Agartala rail service has been sent to the Railway Board. It is hoped that approval will be given soon. If approved, rail service will be started on the same route.

The CPRO said approval has come from the Railway Board to start Agartala-Jiribam rail service. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will inaugurate 12098 Agartala-Jiribam Janshatabdi Express and 12097 Jiribam-Agartala Janshatabdi Express via a video conference from Delhi on Saturday at 2 pm.

From Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Transport Minister Pranjit Singh Roy, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, Rajya Sabha MP Jharna Das Vaidya and local MLA Mimi Majumder will be present on the occasion from Agartala.

From Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Minister of State (MoS) Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Transport minister Vungzagin Valte, Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, Member of Parliament (MP) MC Mary Kom and MLA Rajkumar Emo Singhwill will attend the inaugural event.

At Jiribam, MP Lorho S. Pfoze and MLA Ashab Uddin will remain present.

The CPRO said the train will run on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Janshatabdi Express will leave Agartala in the morning and reach Jiribam at 12 noon.

Similarly, the train will leave Jiribam at 4 pm and reach at 10 pm. She claimed that the passengers would be greatly benefited once the train is operational. She said the train would make commercial stops at Ambasa, Dharmanagar, Karimganj, Badarpur and Arunachal stations between Agartala and Jiribam.