NSCN(I-M) Warns Of “Unpleasant Incidents” In Arunachal Pradesh; Accuses State Government For Acting Against Interests Of Nagas; Claims Report

NET Web Desk

The Isak Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has alerted the Arunachal Pradesh Government of “unpleasant incidents” that might take place across the region for its initiation of irresponsible actions that went against the interests of Naga people, especially those residing along TCL districts of the frontier state – Tirap, Changlang & Longding.

These districts are basically situated at the south-eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, thereby adjoining Nagaland & Myanmar.

According to The Hindu report, the banned militant outfit asserted that Arunachal Praesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have been “acting irresponsibly and failing to fulfill the wishes of the Naga people of the TCL districts.”

“Unpleasant incidents would be borne by themselves as they deliberately ignored the outcry of the Nagas in Arunachal Pradesh. The long patience of positive response of the NSCN/GPRN cannot be considered as weakness,” – stated the outfit said.

It further added that Naga legislators who failed to comply with its “orders” would be treated as anti-nationals.

However, its worthy to note that GPRN as mentioned by the outfit in its statement, is a parallel government of the outfit which operates across the Naga-inhabited areas of Northeastern regions.

The statement comes after September 2021 order, which was issued by NSCN (I-M) to the MLAs of TCL districts. It directed concerned legislators for withdrawing support to the Arunachal Pradesh CM & Deputy CM.

“The diktat was in reaction to the official removal of the “Naga” tag from certain ethnic groups inhabiting the TCL districts. Parliament in August 2021 passed the (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to change the nomenclature of certain tribes from Arunachal Pradesh mentioned in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order of 1950. Consequently, the communities clubbed as “Any other Naga tribe” came to be officially recognized by their individual names such as Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho.” – stated The Hindu report.

“The NSCN (I-M) said the change in nomenclature had “blatantly insulted and humiliated the sentiments and rights of the Nagas of TCL” and “wilfully undermined, distorted the identity and denied the existence of the Naga people” in Arunachal Pradesh. It called the amendment derogatory.” – the report further added.