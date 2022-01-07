Omicron Scare : Assam Reports 7 New Cases; Pushing Tally To Nine

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a major development, atleast 7 more people, including a foreign returnee, have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in Assam, taking the tally of the new strain to nine, asserted an official on Friday.

Out of these seven new Omicron patients, six have no travel history, informed the National Health Mission (NHM) Director Lakshmanan S said.

“Genome sequencing test results of seven COVID-positive patients came yesterday and all have been infected with Omicron variant. Of them, only one had returned from a foreign country and others did not have any travel history,” Lakshmanan told PTI.

The nine Omicron-positive patients include an Assam resident whose sample was collected in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

“Yesterday I tested COVID positive. I have mild symptoms and I am in Home Isolation, following all COVID protocols and guidelines. Those who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary action accordingly,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Its worthy to note that the northeastern state of Assam on January 5 reported its first case of Omicron variant in a Saudi Arabia returnee.