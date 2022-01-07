Security Breach : Tripura CM Performed ‘Maha Mrityunjay Yagna’ In 60 Mandals Praying For Long-Life & Welfare Of PM Modi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 07, 2022 : Two days after security breach of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, the auspicious and sacred ‘Maha Mritunjay Yagna’ was performed in all the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday attended Kasbeshwari Kali Temple in Kamalasagar assembly constituency under Bishalgarh sub-division, BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee accompanied him.

Chanting the ‘Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra’ for the long-life and welfare of PM Modi ji, Tripura CM expressed “I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi long life and good health by laying a wreath at the feet of Kali Mother. The genuine love of millions of Indians will give further impetus to Modiji’s future.”

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president and Minister of State (MoS) Pratima Bhoumik on Friday visited ‌ Heibokching Mahadev Mandir, Imphal of Manipur and performed ‘Shiva Linga Abhishek’ there.

She wished “May Lord Shiva bless the son of Maa Bharati, our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji with longevity. #LongLivePMModi #ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal”.

Tripura BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha along with state’s Transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy and others held the ‘yagna’ at Mata Tripureshwari Temple at Udaipur on Friday.

Singha Roy expressed his displeasure over the security breach of the PM Modi and said “Deliberately blocking the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his way to an official function in Punjab is extremely dangerous for the safety of the entire country and Prime Minister.”

At 2-Mohanpur Mandal in West Tripura district, Education minister Ratanlal Nath performed this sacred yagna at Mahadev-Kali temple at Tulabagan Chowmuhani for the protection and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.

Along with them, this auspicious ritual is being performed in all the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura.