Surge In Omicron Cases : Assam Government Issues Fresh New SOPs; Night Curfew Imposed From 10 PM To 6 AM 

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In view of the detection of Omicron cases, and the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Assam Government have issued fresh new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Friday, and changed the curfew timing from 10 PM to 6 AM.

The notification will come into force with effect from 6 AM of January 8,2022 and will remain in force until further orders. Signed by the Chief Secretary of Assam, Jishnu Barua, IAS, the notification asserts that in case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zone in consultation with MD, NHM and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc. will remain open up to usual time of closure.

The notification states that workplace and business/commercial establishments will not open beyond 9 PM. Besides, functioning of Government and Private Offices/establishments will function as per usual working hours but not beyond 9 PM. Shops and commercial establishments will remain open upto 9 PM.

Meanwhile, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 PM. Dine in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will operate with 50% of seating capacity till 9 PM.

Takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will remain open till 10 PM, however, sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storages and warehouses will remain till 9 PM.

“All Government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) should be fully vaccinated and shall attend office. Employees who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office and they will have to avail leave, if available or extra ordinary leave for which they will not be paid salary.” – asserts the notification. Employees/staffs must get themselves fully-vaccinated before attending office.

However, employees engaged in emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place. The organizations (Government/Private) rendering emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place. The organizations (Government/Private) rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services and election work will continue working without any restrictions in all districts.

The notification further reads that all educational institutions, including – schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options. While, all schools upto Class-8 in Kamrup Metropolitan district and upto Class-5 in all other districts shall remain closed. However, no physical classes will be allowed. Meanwhile, other guidelines are mentioned above in the notification.