Tripura : BJP National President JP Nadda To Visit Agartala On January 10

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 07, 2022 : The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda is arriving in Agartala for a two-day state visit on January 10 next.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a programme said that the BJP national president JP Nadda will be arriving in the state on January 10 evening and address the party workers on the following day.

The BJP in Tripura had kicked-off their preparation of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023 with the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 04 last.

A letter requesting the union Home minister Amit Shah to attend the public meeting on January 21 was sent from the Chief Minister’s office on Thursday, said Deb and added “I am hopeful that the latter would accept his invitation to attend the same”.

Its noteworthy to mention here that the Chief Minister Deb invited the union Home minister Shah to address at the celebration programme of Tripura’s 50th ‘Statehood Day’ likely.

The BJP national president’s visit was scheduled in the first week of January, but due to the Prime Minister’s visit on January 04 last, the program schedule was deferred by a week.

A senior leader of the Tripura BJP said “The national president will be arriving on a 2-day visit to the state during which he will interact with the party workers and also set a roadmap for the next assembly elections”.

All together, the visit of the Prime Minister which will be followed by the BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah is a boost for the ruling government in the state ahead of the elections next year to strengthen the party and motivate the workers.