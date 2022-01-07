Tripura ‘Statehood Day’ Celebrations : Key Meeting On ‘State Level Award Selection Committee’ Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 06, 2022 : Tripura is gearing-up to celebrate its 50th anniversary of ‘Statehood Day’ on January 21 next and in this regard, state’s Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the ‘State Level Award Selection Committee’.

In the meet, Tripura’s ICA minister was accompanied by the officials of various departments in the conference hall no. 1 of the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

Aiming to honour and reward outstanding personalities with “State Citizen Honor-2022” and “Full State Day Award-2022” from various fields after being given the status of full-fledged state of Tripura were discussed elaborately in the meeting.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Tripura became an integral part of India on October 15, 1949 and on January 21, 1982, it has received the honour and status of a full-fledged state.

Earlier, a meeting was held by the Director of ICA department regarding the month-long celebration of Tripura’s 50th ‘Statehood Day’. The main program of the full statehood day will commence from January 19 to 21 next. It will showcase the Indigenous Food Festival at Ujjayanta Palace; exhibition of various products; marketing of items at International Fair Ground in Agartala; live painting exhibition at Nazrul Kalakshetra; and sit, draw and quiz competition at district and sub-divisional level.