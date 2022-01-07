Visitors Must Produce COVID-19 Negative Reports For Entering Manipur From January 8

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In view of the detection of first Omicron case in Northeast India, and the surge in COVID-19 infections, the Manipur Government recently announced that all passengers attempting to enter the northeastern state by flight or stretch must mandatorily produce their COVID-19 (RT-PCR) Negative test report with effect from January 8, 2022.

Signed by the Health Director K Rajo Singh, the notification states that concerned test must be done within 48 hours of arrival or entering the state.

“All air passengers/road passengers/or anybody entering the state should mandatorily carry negative Covid 19 RT PCR test report done within 48 hours of arrival/entering into the state.” – added the notification.

The report came on a day, when the northeastern state reported 59 new COVID-19 positive cases and one more COVID-19 death. With this, the state’s COVID-19 confirmed caseload reached 1,25,964 and the death toll climbed to 2009. Of the new positive cases, 16 are personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), – asserted a release issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room.

Its worthy to note that on December 2021, the first-ever case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Northeast India in Manipur. It was detected in Manipur into a patient who had recently returned to the northeastern state from Tanzania.