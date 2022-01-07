War On Drugs : Contraband Substances Worth Several Crores Seized In Assam; 5 Inter-State Drug-Dealers Apprehended; Asserts CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have successfully nabbed five inter-state peddlers in two incidents for their alleged involvement in possessing drugs worth several crores of rupees, as informed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Through a series of tweets, the Assam CM Sarma mentioned that Guwahati Police, under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the special squad carried out operation and intercepted a truck, and nabbed two members of an interstate drugs supply network.

According to a tweet shared by Sarma, the special squad has seized 70,000 ‘World is Yours’ tablets. He wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs @GuwahatiPol strikes again! In a major op, a special squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta intercepted a truck, and nabbed two members of an interstate drugs supply network. The squad has seized 70,000 World is Yours tablets. Well done. Keep it up. @assampolice”

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Special Squad of Guwahati Police, led by the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta nabbed 3 more interstate drugs dealers; and seized a truck, one i20, cash, and mobile phones from their possession.

The Assam CM further informed that a total of 5 interstate drugs dealers were apprehended, and contraband substances worth several crores were seized in last 8 hrs. Taking to Twitter, Sarma confirmed about the same. He wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs Continuing its ops @GuwahatiPol Spcl Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta nabs 3 more interstate drugs dealers; one truck, one i20, cash, mobile phones seized. Total 5 interstate drugs dealers arrested. Drugs worth several crores seized in last 8 hrs. Well done.”