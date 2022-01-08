Arunachal Pradesh : Assam-Based Journo Reaches Itanagar; Disseminating Awareness On Security Rights Of Media Fraternities

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to disseminate the message of social & financial security, and generating awareness on safeguarding rights of journos, the Assam-based journalist Snehankar Chakraborty reached the state capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar on Friday.

Hailing from Biswanath Chariali of Assam, Chakraborty has undertaken an initiative to generate awareness on safety & security of mediapersons. The move came in the wake of several challenges/issues being faced by people working in the media. He commenced the ride from Biswanath Chariali, Assam on January 6, morning and reached Banderdewa of Arunachal Pradesh in the evening.

Apart from social safety and security of journalists, Snehankar also aims to generate awareness on global climate change – a mission which is expected to continue till the journo finds some valuable answers associated with the same.

According to Eastern Sentinel report, “There are very few media organizations in the country that follow the Supreme Court standing order to implement Majithia wage board due to which journalists have to make do with meager salary and lack financial security,” he said.

Earlier, the journalist informed that till 2020 more than 700 journalists have been killed – a documented figure, and conflicts occurring in places like Syria, Myanmar stood to be a major cause of concern for media fraternities across the globe.