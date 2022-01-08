Arunachal Pradesh : Indian Army Distributes Computers To Government Schools; Initiative Undertaken To Promote Digital Education

NET Web Desk

In a bid to support the necessities of educational institutions and maintaining their friendly gestures with the local populace, the Lekhapani Battalion of Indian Army recently distributed a total of 16 computer systems to government schools based in Miao circle of Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative has been undertaken in order to promote digital education among the students, thereby widening their imagination process and improving the cognitive skills.

The Commanding Officer of Lekhapani Battalion attended the event as its Chief Guest. ADC Sunny K Singh and Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho were also present at the function

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Miao, Sunny K Singh; Singpho Development Society president Jowkhong Singpho; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Miao; and various officials of civil administration also graced the programme. According to reports, atleast 500+ students, teachers, and Gaon Burahs also attended the grand ceremony.

The event commenced with a grand welcome of CO Lekhapani Battalion, and smart salute by National Cadet Corps (NCC) students followed by the performances of different cultural tribes – Singpho, Tangsa and Chakma along with Yoga performances.

Furthermore, the ADC Miao appreciated the concerned efforts and initiatives undertaken by the Lekhapani Battalion of Indian Army towards fostering mutual bonhomie and quality education.