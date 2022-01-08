Assam Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Next-Of-Kin Of Nimatighat Ferry Accident Victims

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today handed-over appointment letters to the next of the kin of Nimatighat ferry accident victims.



The appointment letters were handed-over to Madhumita Das, sister of late Parimita Das and Ruprekha Bora Senapati widow of late Indreswar Bora.

Its worth noting that the ill-feted ferry met with an accident at Nimatighat on September 8, 2021. Atleast 89 passengers were rescued and three namely Parimita Das, Indreswar Bora and Dr Bikramjit Baruah lost their lives due to the tragic incident.

Following the incident, Assam CM during a cabinet meeting decided to offer government jobs to the kin of these victims. Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma asserted the same, “Though loss of human lives can’t be compensated, we’re trying to help next of kin of those who died at Nimatighat ferry incident. Gave away appointment letters to Smt Madhumita Das, sister of deceased Parinita Das, & Smt Ruprekha Bora Senapati, wife of deceased Indreswar Bora.”

“While the family of Dr Bikramjit Baruah, who too perished, will get full salary till his retirement, financial help will be given to families of all the deceased when required. Education Dept to get along with Finance Dept to ensure that appointees get their first salary in time.” – he further added.