Assam Government Collaborates With NDDB For Dairy Development; Joint Venture Worth Rs 2000 Crores Will Be Set-Up : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to fulfill the mission of doubling the income of Dairy farmers, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) & Assam government on Friday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the state government for boosting the development of dairy sector in the northeastern state of Assam, and asserted that new technologies in the field of animal husbandry must reach to the farmers for availing benefits.

However, the Union Minister along with the Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also unveiled the foundation stone for Purabi dairy expansion project initiated under Assam Agribusiness & Rural Transformation Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma mentioned that initiatives undertaken by state government will transform the rural economy and boost the dairy sector, and added that under the MoU, a joint venture worth Rs 2,000 crore would be set-up in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department (AHVD) and Cooperation, Govt of Assam, Atul Bora, asserted that this venture will bring white revolution in the state, thereby aiming to create milk processing capacities for handling and adding value to over 10 lakh litres of milk every day.

“This will not only help more than 1.75 lakh farmers to increase their earnings but it will also create huge employment at various levels of milk value chain,” – he added.

The Minister for Animal Husbandry &Veterinary, Mizoram, Dr K. Beichhua , Chairman of NDDB, Meenesh Shah, Addl. Chief Secretary, Dept. of Cooperation, Govt. of Assam, Maninder Singh, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI, Atul Chaturvedi were also present in the event.