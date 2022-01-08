How Chocolate From Assam Reached Myanmar Markets

NET Web Desk

An Assam-based Chocolate, named as – ‘dark fantasy’, manufactured in Mangaldai town has marked its way into the Myanmar markets, after crossing a rigorous journey of over 2000 kms and passing through Siliguri, Kolkata, Singapore, Yangon and finally reached Kale.

Speaking at the ongoing Northeast Festival on Friday, this information was shared by the Commissioner to Assam’s Department of Industries & Commerce, KK Dwivedi.

During the ‘Make in Northeast – DoNER Dialogue’ festival, Dwivedi emphasized on several aspects of the region.

He also spoke on how the term ‘Northeast’ was first used in 1884 by the then Chief Commissioner of Burma, Alexander Mackenzie, in his book ‘History of the Relations of the Government with the Hill Tribes of the North-East Frontier of Bengal’, and recalled how Jyoti Prasad Saikia coined the term ‘seven sisters’ for the northeast while participating in a talk show in 1971.

According to PTI report, the long journey of aforementioned Assam-manufactured chocolate depicts a classic example of why proper connectivity is required for cost and time-effectiveness, informed Dwivedi.

He further added, “a team of officials and MLAs from Assam had visited Kale in Myanmar. In a small market there, they saw a chocolate made in Mangaldai called ‘dark fantasy’. After inquiring about it, they found the chocolate came through Guwahati, Siliguri, Kolkata, Singapore and Yangon before reaching Kale town.”

Stating further on the significance of connectivity network, Dwivedi asserted that the chocolate which travelled over 2,000 kms and for nearly two months, would have taken two days if it travelled through the border town of Moreh in Manipur. Once there is connectivity network, trade and commerce will accelerate, he added.