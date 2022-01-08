COVID-19 Surge : Mizoram Government Shuts Schools, Colleges Till January 31

NET Web Desk

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections and preventing the deadly outcomes of high transmissibility Variant of this deadly virus – “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, the Mizoram Government have issued fresh new guidelines which will remain into effect from today, i.e. January 8 till January 31.

According to the new guidelines, schools and hostels for students of class I-IX and class XI have been closed. The classes shall continue to be conducted in online mode.

Classes in all Colleges and Institutes of higher education/Universities shall be conducted via online mode.

However, schools and hostels will remain open for students of classes 10 and 12, who are appearing for their board examination this year, it said.

It further directed the School Education Department to ensure full vaccination of teachers and other officials on duty, it said.

Meanwhile, Training institutes are allowed to remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity, it added.

The new guidelines prohibited worship services at churches during the night, which will be allowed only during the day with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Congregational or mass singing in churches and public gatherings will continue to be prohibited. Picnic spots, movie theatres, public parks, swimming pools, gymnasiums and beauty parlours will be closed in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, the guidelines said.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts in consultation with the Local Level Task Force (LLTF) or Village Level Task Force (VLTF) and market associations have been directed to make arrangements for the opening of shops in a staggered manner. In the AMC area, all Group A and B officers and their staff will attend office, while only 50 per cent of Group C and D staff will attend office and the rest will work from home.

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and pregnant woman employees are exempted from attending offices but are required to work from home, the guidelines said.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram registered a total of 852 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR). Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.02%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3617. While, a total of 1,44,624 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 557 people have succumbed to the deadly infection. A total of 5672 samples were tested on January 7, 2022, out of which 382 samples belonged to males, while 470 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 617 belonged to symptomatic patients, 235 of asymptomatic. Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,40,450. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 31 positive cases (13.24%), TrueNAT detected 29 (20.27%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 787 (14.97%) & 5 (12.5%) positive cases respectively.