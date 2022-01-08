COVID-19 Surge : Nagaland Government Issues Strict Guidelines Till January 31; Night Curfew Imposed From 9 PM To 5 AM

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In view of the surge in Omicron cases, and COVID-19 infections nationwide, the Nagaland Government has issued restrictions for strict implementation throughout the state with immediate effect till the January 31, 2022.

Signed by the Nagaland Chief Secretary, J Alam, these restrictions have been forwarded to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, and prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to DIPR report, “Social, political, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, and all other kind of public gatherings shall be restricted and allowed up to 50% capacity, or up to a maximum of 200 persons, whichever is lower, and subject to all the participants being asymptomatic, and being fully vaccinated (taken both the doses) against COVID-19. In case there is an unavoidable need to have bigger gatherings, they may be permitted only after getting express permission of the respective District Task Force (DTF).”

Night curfew has been imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM with effect from January 9, 2022 in the state. However, goods vehicles, vehicles transiting the State without any stopovers, movement due to medical and other emergencies, agricultural purposes, and any other movement permitted by the respective DTF will be exempted from the purview of night curfew.

Meanwhile, malls, shopping complexes, restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls/theatres, parks, places of entertainment, recreation areas, etc. shall be permitted to open/operate up to 50% capacity, and all the visitors/staff and all other concerned, should be asymptomatic, and fully vaccinated (taken both the doses) against COVID-19.

“Any person entering the State, above 12 years of age, including those fully vaccinated, shall be required to carry a negative COVID-19 test report done through RT-PCR/ True Nat/CBNAAT with the swab given for testing not earlier than 3 (three) days of the date of arrival in the State. If the incoming traveller is not carrying a negative COVID-19 test report, or has a negative report, but is symptomatic, or is below 12 years of age and symptomatic, then he/she will be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 at Government approved rates at the point of entry in the State, and the person concerned will be in home/paid quarantine till the declaration of the test result. The aforesaid provisions will come into effect from 10th January 2022, and the SOP for entry of persons in the State issued vide this office notification of even number dated 8th November 2021 (https://nsdma.nagaland.gov.in/sites/default/files/2021-12/notification.pdf) stands modified to this extent.” – the statement further reads.

Besides, the physical/offline classes for students studying up to Class VIII stand suspended/closed till January 31, 2022.

Any student of Class IX and above, and who has completed 15 years of age, shall be allowed to take admission, or attend regular/offline classes, only if he/she has taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Furthermore, any person/group of persons acting in violation of the above directions, as well as all the other existing orders/SOPs/guidelines, for preventing the spread of COVID-19, shall be liable to be prosecuted against under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other legal provisions as applicable.