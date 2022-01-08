COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 852 Fresh New Cases, 15.02% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 852 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.02%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3617. While, a total of 1,44,624 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 557 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5672 samples were tested on January 7, 2022, out of which 382 samples belonged to males, while 470 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 617 belonged to symptomatic patients, 235 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,40,450. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 31 positive cases (13.24%), TrueNAT detected 29 (20.27%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 787 (14.97%) & 5 (12.5%) positive cases respectively.