COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Reports 9 Fresh New Cases, Pushing Tally To 32,264

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland on Saturday have registered nine fresh new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, thereby pushing the tally to 32,264, as informed by a health department official.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 703 for the second consecutive day as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours. Nagaland now has 79 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,401 people have recuperated from the disease, including eight in the last 24 hours, the official said.

According to PTI report, altogether 1,081 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states till date, and recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland currently stands at 94.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,544 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Friday, the health official said. A total of 13,42,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,61,698 people in the state thus far.