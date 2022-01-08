COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Teens : Apex Child Rights Body Asks Meghalaya, Manipur & Nagaland To Expedite Inoculation Process

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the “Omicron scare” and its escalating risks among children, the apex child rights body – National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday has written to the Chief Secretaries of four states, including 3 Northeastern states – Manipur, Meghalaya & Nagaland, asking them to expedite the process of COVID-19 inoculation drive of children in their respective states.

The nation-wide vaccination data indicates that concerned four states – Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Punjab have inoculated a low percentage of of children.

While sharing the information revealed by CoWIN Application, the Commission asserted that Punjab had so far given 1.3 per cent of vaccination to children. While, Meghalaya, Manipur & Nagaland have inoculated 1.9 per cent, 2.0 per cent, and 0.6 per cent respectively.

According to ANI report, “It has been observed by the Commission that in comparison to other states and national data of vaccination of children, your state has not made enough efforts in providing vaccination to the most vulnerable population of our country which might be putting them on a huge risk of life. In this regard, the Commission requests you to take immediate steps towards increasing the number of vaccinations for children in a speedy manner.” – the Commission asserted in the letter written to concerned 4 states.

Its worthy to note that NCPCR is an Indian statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005. Working under the aegis of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, this commission emphasizes on the principle of universality and inviolability of child rights and recognizes the tone of urgency in all the child related policies of the country.