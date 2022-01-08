Manipur 2022 Assembly Elections : Polling Will Be Conducted In 2 Phases – February 27 & March 3

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra announced that elections for the five poll-bound states will be conducted in seven phases starting from January 14 till March 7 and counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

However, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections and preventing the deadly outcomes of high transmissibility Variant of this deadly virus – “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, the number of voters per booth has been reduced to 1250 from 1500 earlier. The number of polling booths have been enhanced this time and poll body have also banned any rally or ‘padyatra’ till January 15.