Manipur : Contraband Substances Worth Over 45 Kgs Seized From Bishnupur, 1 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Manipur Police have successfully seized a large stash of contraband substances during routine frisking and checking in Bishnupur district.

According to UNI report, during the routine frisking on Friday, the team of Bishnupur Police detained a TATA truck on suspicion near Bishnupur Forest Gate along Bishnupur Khoupum road, and recovered a total of 49.4 kgs of drugs from the vehicle.

Identified as Langpoklakpam Kiran Singh, the driver of this truck aged 29-years-old has been apprehended, and the contraband substances were seized after observing necessary formalities, informed the police on Friday.

On searching the vehicle, 63 packets of opium were recovered, and the total consignment weighed 49.7 kilograms (including the weight of the plastic packets).

Furthermore, the apprehended accused along with the seized items has been handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further necessary action.