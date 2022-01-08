Regions Located Along International Borders Will Soon Be Interlinked Through 4G Network : Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized on the significance of regions situated adjacent to international borders, in terms of national security and asserted that such regions of the frontier state will soon be interconnected through 4G network.

Stressing on the development of these regions, the state & central government is now focusing on speedy development of these regions through stretches, and constructing other vital infrastructures, stated Khandu.

“It is because of such aggressive stance taken by PM Narendra Modi that the roads are reaching places like Taksing and other remote border areas in Arunachal, which was earlier un-thought of. Regions near international borders in Arunachal will soon be connected with 4G mobile connectivity,” he added.

He asserted the same while addressing public meetings in Taksing, Gelemo and Nacho in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

“The country has made a departure from the earlier policy of discouraging development near the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The government now is focused on speedy development of the border regions by constructing roads up to the border, and building of other vital infrastructures,”- Khandu said, as informed by a statement issued by his office.

Khandu highlighted the significance of civilian population in the border areas to “deter enemy’s claim on our territory”.

The Chief Minister during his address, also mentioned about Tawang district, which shares its border with China. He said that along this region, activities like – yak rearing, tourism and pilgrimage centres are being developed right at the border, thereby maintaining vigil at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Meanwhile, underlining the importance of civilian-army bonhomie, the CM said that two should team up together for defending our international borders. Besides, for maintaining harmony & peace, he stressed on joint celebration of important festivals and events by the public and the defence forces.