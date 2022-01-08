Schedule For Assembly Polls In 5 States, Including Manipur Will Be Announced Today At 3:30 PM

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the schedule for assembly polls in the 5 poll-bound states – Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh today at 3.30 PM, informed a statement by the top polling body.

According to sources, the state of Uttar Pradesh is likely to vote in six to eight phases, while Punjab will go for polling in two to three phases. Manipur is likely to have two-phase elections while Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in a single phase.

The poll body asked the authorities in the poll-bound states to speed up the vaccination programme and announced a slew of measures to ensure Covid safety during the polls.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March. The move comes after the commission on Thursday held a review meeting with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on the COVID-19 scenario of India.