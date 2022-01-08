“Unseen Meghalaya” Adjudged With Best Short Documentary Award At ’14th Jaipur International Film Festival’

NET Web Desk

Narrating the magnificence of Living Root Bridges – a trailblazer and major tourist destination situated in the northeastern state of Meghalaya highlighting the botanical & socio-cultural links between nature and human culture, a short film titled “Unseen Meghalaya” has been conferred with the ‘Best Short Documentary Film’ Award at the 14th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF).

Directed by eminent filmmaker Sapan Narula and produced by Canon India, ‘Unseen Meghalaya — Journey into the unexplored living root bridges’ portrays the living root bridges considered as part of an ancient natural heritage unique to North East India’s Khasi forests.

The story revolves around a strong bond between nature and a 24-year-old Khasi boy Morningstar Khongthaw, who is striving to protect and preserve this symbiotic relationship between Nature and human culture.

Once stood as a lifeline of the tribal communities, ‘Living Root Bridges’ are now facing the grave threats due to modernization, climate change and ignorance. However, Khongthaw in the short film is seen undertaking measures himself to preserve this jewel.

Believed to be sacred heritages of ancestors, these bridges were built with means of indigenous techniques been passed on over generations. Furthermore, this movie has also been selected for screening at several prestigious film festivals around the world, including – Cannes International Independent Film Festival (CIIFF) 2021 (nominee); Venice Shorts 2021 (Finalist); Switzerland International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021; Goa Short Film Festival 2021 among others.