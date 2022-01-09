Nagaland : NPCC Slams State Government For Failing To Upgrade Shamator Into Full-Fledged District

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has lambasted the state government for failing to fulfill its commitment for upgrading Shamator sub-division of Nagaland into a full-fledged district.

According to a press release issued by NPCC, “the unrest created in the minds of the Yimkhiung community in the matter of granting district to Shamator, is the result of a commitment without application of mind. Govt is in the know that here has been a history of over 35 years between Yimkhiung and Tikhir therefore unmindfully, they have committed. As such, formation of 3rd party committee to negotiate with the Civil Society Organizations is with intent to delay and shift the responsibilities.”

“Congress agreed with the YTC not to file nominations as they have assured that if NDPP candidate is returned uncontested, Shamator would be upgraded to a district. We have trusted YTC and refrained from filing nominations in support of Shamator’s up-gradation to district.” – the press release further reads.

The party has also expressed its deep apology for the betrayal created by UDA Government, and maintained that the issue “was taken as a sincere and honest commitment. Such dishonesty is not expected from an experienced Chief Minister. The NDPP candidate was elected unopposed in the bye election which amounts to paying in advance for the promise.”

“Since Govt has betrayed the people, we demand that Shri S Keoshu Yimchunger, the incumbent elected MLA of 58 Shamator Chessore Assembly Constituency, should resign to uphold the credentials of YTC before the people and for betraying Congress.” – further added the release.