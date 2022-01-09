Sikkim BJP Supporters Stages Peace Rally To Condemn PM Modi’s Security Breach

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim chapter of Bharatiya Janata Party led by Gangtok legislator Yong Tshering Lepcha on Saturday initiated a peace rally condemning the alleged PM’s security breach in Punjab. As a part of the rally Gangtok MLA from BJP Yong Tshering along with other party supporters also lit 108 candles and prayed for long-life of the Prime Minister.

Yong Tshering Lepcha is the MLA of Gangtok Constituency from BJP party and holds the post of Vice President in Bharatiya Janta Party Sikkim chapter.

The legislator while talking to media shared “the entire nation is sad and has expressed grief about the recent incident happened with PM Narendra Modi at Punjab, and Sikkim too stands with the nation and with PM. The BJP Sikkim chapter condemned such act on behalf of the state, and referred PM Modi as a successful leader of the nation”.

These supporters offered their prayers and lighted 108 candles, praying for PM Modi’s ‘Long life’ at Thakurbari. Thereafter, the crowd holding a banner saying “we strongly condemn the conspiracy against our beloved PM in Punjab” encircling the Gangtok town, and culminated their rally at MG Marg – the heart of Gangtok town.