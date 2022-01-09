Tripura Chief Secretary Reviews COVID-19 Preparedness With Task Force Officials

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and nationwide, Tripura Chief Secretary (CS) Kumar Alok on Saturday chaired a review meeting on the preparedness with the officials of COVID-19 Task Force.

The unbridled rise of coronavirus cases in Tripura has left the people of the state deeply worried. On January 8, the deadly infection has crossed the 150 mark, while, the greater concern is the 12 percent infection rate reported from the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

Corona infections have increased significantly with the rate of daily infection increasing to 154 cases in Tripura on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Kumar Alok in his official twitter handle wrote “Chaired Covid task force meeting to review our preparedness. More beds in Covid care centres, hospitals, pediatric ICUs etc planned. More medical officers and staff to be engaged for handling anticipated load. District control rooms with call centres will be made functional”.

He added “More medicines to be procured even though sufficient stock exists to meet exigency, strong enforcement of mask wearing and social distancing necessary to reduce the spread. Some more restrictions will be imposed shortly. All are requested to cooperate for safety. @tripura_cmo”

The trend of increasing infection rates in Tripura is undoubtedly not going to go unnoticed. Of course, there is also news of recovery. As many as, 39 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, with zero fatalities. Meanwhile, the number of active patients has increased to 444.

According to the media bulletin of the health department, in the last 24 hours, a total of 4,160 samples were tested and 154 new corona infections were detected, enhancing the daily infections rate to 3.70 percent.

The current corona-related rate in the state is 3.90 percent. Similarly, the recovery rate has been 98.51 percent. Meanwhile, the death rate has been 0.97 percent. No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, so far 628 people have died in Tripura.

According to the health department’s media bulletin, the western district is at the top of the corona outbreak.