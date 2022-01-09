Tripura Successfully Conducts First-Ever ‘Paragliding Trial Run’ From Jampui Hills

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 09, 2022 : Another milestone has been achieved by the Tourism sector of Tripura as the first-ever paragliding trial run was successfully carried out at the most panoramic Jampui Hills peak in North Tripura district on Saturday.

The news brings a lot of enthusiasm and excitement across the state.

The delighted Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in his Twitter handle wrote “Adventure lovers! Be ready to experience some thrilling activities. Today we successfully kicked off the first paragliding flight from Jampui Hills. Tripura is ready to host travellers from across the globe who want to experience the serenity of nature with some adventure sports.”

The aesthetic hill state of Tripura is rich in natural beauty, which has brought wonderful news for adventurers with the successful first-ever paragliding operation conducted on Saturday.

For adventure sport, Jampui hills is going to be a perfect destination. A senior official of the Tourism department told Northeast Today on Sunday said : “We are all set to make Tripura, the paragliding capital of the Northeast region”.

“From the Himachal Pradesh’s Alpine Wanderers Pvt Ltd, a paragliding expert team has conducted the trial flight operations. Three trainee pilot sons of the soil of Jampui hill are undergoing training in paragliding in the Bir Billing area, which is known as the paragliding capital of India in Himachal Pradesh by the Tourism Department. Their training will be completed within next month”, the official said.

The official further added “The take-off point of Saturday’s flight operation was from the top of Betling Chip in Jampui hills and Baganbari in Dasda was the landing point. The trial run of the paragliding event was witnessed by many enthusiastic people from Jampui and its surroundings. Jampui Hills is going to be an attractive destination for tourists”.

Assistant Director Mrinal Kanti Das said, “Three local Lushai youths of Tripura’s Jampui Hills named Emanuel, Lalthlanpuja, and Lalrinlian are coming soon to guide the tourists to enjoy cruise control in the clouds once their training is over in the next month in Bir Billing of Himachal Pradesh”.

“These three youths will guide the travellers to sit back, relax and enjoy the stupendous and thrilling flying in the sky. Amid huge applauds of the enthusiastic people of the hills on Saturday, the paragliding run is successfully conducted. Excitement shall be added in adventurous tourism”, Das said.

Its worthy to note that the trial run was conducted from the top of Betling Chip’s Brilliant Blue Mountain School of Jampui hills to Baganbari area in Dasda. The Betling Chip village is the take-off point while Baganbari in Dasda areas a 17 km distant end is the landing port for the paragliding flight. It took three hours to reach Kanchanpur-Dasda’s Baganbari by road from Betling Chip in Jampui hills which was completed in nearly 15 minutes thrilling journey.