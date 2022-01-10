Arunachal Pradesh Government Orders District Heads To Re-Activate COVID Control Rooms

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has now directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of respective districts to re-establish the district COVID Control Rooms, and re-activate the rapid response teams.

The State Health Secretary P Parthiban, through an order issued on Sunday, has urged the DCs to ensure seamless administrative management of COVID-19 scenario in the frontier state, and look after maintaining effective public health response, ease of access to services like – ambulance transportation, guiding the callers to their nearest testing sites, booking of hospital bed in dedicated COVID health facilities and monitoring and follow up of home isolation cases.

According to UNI report, the Health Secretary further ordered that district control rooms shall be adequately staffed with medical doctors, counsellors and volunteers among other relevant staff, which must be equipped with dedicated phone lines and Information Technology (IT) equipments to cater to the assigned population.

Depending on the local ground situation and COVID-19 caseload, the control rooms shall remain functional round the clock to provide validated guidance/support to the patients, the secretary further added.