Arunachal Pradesh : Students’ Body Calls For 48-Hr Shutdown From January 11

NET Web Desk

In a bid to mark their protest against the district administration’s alleged failure to free the encroached government land in Sille-Oyan circle headquarters, the Legong Banggo Students’ Union of East Siang district has announced a 48-hour Ruskin bandh, which will commence from 5 AM of January 11.

Meanwhile, the students’ body has also alleged the authorities of constantly neglecting their demands associated with demarcation of government plots and posting of additional police personnel at the Kemi check gate, adjacent to the Assam-Arunachal boundary.

According to Arunachal Times report, the union had also enforced a 10-hour Ruksin shutdown on July 19, 2021 last year, demanding for the same.