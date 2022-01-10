COVID-19 Surge : Assam Government Mandates Double Vaccination For Entering Kaziranga National Park 

NET Web Desk

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the northeastern state of Assam has mandated the tourists to get administered with both the jabs of COVID-19 Vaccine, in order to break the chain of infections, and prevent the deadly outcomes of new variant “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities.

According to Kaziranga National Park Director P. Sivakumar, asserted that same uidelines will be applicable for both researchers and tourists. While, jeep safari operators have been directed to confirm the inoculation status of visitors.

Besides, the tourists have been asked to produce their COVID-19 negative vaccination certificates, in order to prevent any further risks, and safaris have been asked to get thorough sanitization after every trip.